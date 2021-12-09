Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The North American least shrew, Cryptotis parva, was once very common throughout Pennsylvania when first surveyed in the mid-1900s. Now, this shrew is limited to only a small portion of their original range throughout the state. On a global level, these shrews are ranked as a G5, which means they are secure in most of their habitat and have a low risk of extinction. However, the least shrew is listed in Pennsylvania as endangered (Butchkoski, 2014).
This small mammal is about 3-3.5 inches in length and has the shortest tail of any shrew species found in Pennsylvania at about 0.5-0.75 inches. The shrew is normally ashy to dark brown on the backside and light brown to gray on the belly. They do best in tall grass fields or areas with brush and cover. The least shrew prefers grassland habitat since this is where they find their prey and have the best cover from predation. The least shrew’s diet is mainly insect larvae, snails, crickets, and centipedes (Ohl & Kent, 2012).
Interestingly, the least shrew can eat 60-100% of its body weight in insects every day. The shrews may even aid in insect control. They do more than just eat bugs; the shrew plays an important ecological role in the natural cycles happening every day. For example, the shrews are prey for different species of snakes and owls. Also, when digging their tunnels, the shrew aerates the soil, which allows for nutrients, water, and air to mix into the soil (Ohl & Kent, 2012).
These shrews do not do well in areas where there is grazing or heavy agriculture. Current farming and agricultural practices have destroyed prime shrew habitat. These shrews once occupied the hayfields and meadows that have now been replaced with monocultures (only one species) of crops that have no ecological value to the shrew. Essentially, habitat fragmentation and destruction are the two main causes for the least shrew being listed as endangered in Pennsylvania. There are very few known populations across the state, but the ones that are still active are found in small pockets of Southeastern and Western Pennsylvania (Butchkoski, 2014).
To help the least shrew, there needs to be more research conducted in Pennsylvania. The current recovery action plan calls for conserving grasslands. So far, the shrew seems to benefit when land managers and state agencies are managing for other grassland species as well. However, there are some gaps in the current information available on the least shrew in Pennsylvania. Some research needs include determining optimal habitat characteristics, size of home range, and identifying new areas of habitat (Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program, 2007). The best way you can get involved, is report any sightings of the least shrew. Using the Pennsylvania Mammal Atlas (https://www.pamammalatlas.com), the observer can create an account and document the county, date, and species onto a public database. Once uploaded, the information can be used for understanding their habitat needs and dispersion.
References
Butchkoski, Eileen. 2014. Least Shrew. Pennsylvania Game Commission. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/LeastShrew.aspRetrieval date: August 30, 2021
Ohl, A. and C. Kent, 2012. Cryptotis parva, Animal Diversity Web. https://animaldiversity.org/accounts/Cryptotis_parva/ Retrieval date: August 29, 2021
Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program. 2007. Least Shrew (Cryptotis Parva). http://www.naturalheritage.state.pa.us/factsheets/11444.pdf Retrieval date: August 30, 2021