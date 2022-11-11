Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The sedge wren (cistothorus platensis) was listed as an endangered species of special concern in 1985 in Pennsylvania. The sedge wren is scarce over the North American range (Cornell Lab). Every species in the wren family is small and rounded. They have an average size of around 3.9-4.7 inches from head to tail (Cornell Lab). The best way to determine this species is their streaked crown and the brown and white streaking on their back (Audubon). The crown on a bird is the top of their head. The sedge wren also has a peachy colored wash on their belly as well (Cornell Lab).
The preferred habitat for the sedge wren is damp meadows or marshes for nesting. In these locations, the sedges and grasses have to be interspersed with small shrubs (PGC). They do not do well in cattail marshes (PGC). This is difficult for this species because there are lots of cattail marshes throughout Pennsylvania. The rainfall patterns can have a very important effect on their distribution in any year (PGC).
Some unusual characteristics would include their indistinct white eyebrow. They also have a short, cocked tail, and a short, slender bill (Audubon). Their crown is brown and is also streaked with white. Their song is a chattering trill that is sung by the male on a perch above sedges or small bushes (Audubon).
The main reason for them being endangered is the loss of their habitat. The reason for their habitat loss is the changing agricultural practices (PGC). Because of this, the sedge wren populations have been on a decline. Before the change in agricultural practices, they were scattered in nesting locations throughout Pennsylvania (PGC).
The state action plan for the sedge wren includes finding the areas where they nest in the state and to protect these areas (PGC). In general, private lands need more protection of wetlands. As a citizen, if you have a marsh or wetland on your private land, it would help the sedge wren if you plant warm season grasses to prevent encroachment of woody vegetation (PGC). Another thing that citizens could do is to delay the mowing of hay. Any voluntary techniques like planting warm season grasses and delaying hay harvest will benefit the sedge wren.
References:
Haffner, Kathy and Gross, Doug. 2014. Sedge Wren Species Profile. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/wildlife/endangeredandthreatened/pages/sedgewren.aspx. September 20, 2022.
The Cornell Lab All About Birds. 2022. Sedge Wren Identification. https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/sedge_wren/id. September 20, 2022.
Audubon. 2022. Sedge Wren. https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/sedge-wren. September 20, 2022.