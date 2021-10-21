Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The short-eared owl, Asio flammeus, received its name from its “ear” tufts and is about the size of a crow. The color of the short-eared owl varies from light to dark brown with dark circles surrounding their eyes (Haffner, 2014). The dark, crescent-shaped patches on the undersides of its wings and dark wingtips are very distinctive in flight. These markings help to distinguish the short-eared owl from the barn owl, a species whose hunting habitat is like the short-eared owl. One interesting characteristic common to short-eared owls is their “sky dances.” This is a courtship display performed by the males that includes acrobatics accompanied by singing and wing-clapping all in an effort to get attention from females.
Short-eared owls make their habitat out of reclaimed strip mines, open grassy fields, large meadows, airports and occasionally, marshland. In agricultural areas, they are attracted to agricultural Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) fields and other areas with tall winter grass. Currently, they have been found nesting on reclaimed strip mines in western Pennsylvania, from the Piney Tract Important Bird Area in Clarion County south to the Imperial Grasslands in Allegheny County and scattered throughout reclaimed strip mines in the central part of the state (Haffner, 2014).
In Pennsylvania, the short-eared owl is endangered and protected under the Game and Wildlife Code. Although the short-eared owl is not listed as endangered or threatened at the federal level, all migratory birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 (Haffner, 2014). Short-eared owls’ population numbers have declined in the past years due to the loss of suitable breeding and wintering habitat, which is mainly grasslands and infrequently used pastures. This habitat has been lost due to development or altered through a field’s natural succession to a more mature forest.
In Pennsylvania, the current and future management is based on the needs for safe nesting habitat for all grassland nesters including the short-eared owl. This should include the creation of large, herbaceous reserves. These reserves might include airports, reclaimed strip-mines, and large pastures. Each of these areas must have a disturbance-free nesting season. Several sites that have supported the nesting of short-eared owls have already been designated as Important Bird Areas (IBA) in Pennsylvania.
There are always actions that citizens can take to help in the recovery of any endangered species. To help the short-eared owl species in Pennsylvania you can report sightings to conservation organizations such as the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary (Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 2021). This will help conservationist better understand the species population distribution throughout the state and possible nesting areas. Landowners can also maintain an area of untouched and uncut grasslands to provide nesting sites for short-eared owls. This will help rebuild and provide critical habitat for the species. Habitat restoration programs, such as the Conservation and Wetland Reserve Programs, have shown some success in restoring suitable habitat for short-eared owls on private land.
References:
Haffner, Cathy. 2014. Short-Eared Owl. www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/Short-EaredOwl.aspx Retrieval date: September 11, 2021.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. 2021. Farmland Raptors. https://www.hawkmountain.org/conservation-science/active-research/raptor-conservation-studies/farmland-raptors. Retrieval date: September 11, 2021.