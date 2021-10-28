Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
There are multiple species of animals and plants that are endangered in the state of Pennsylvania. The Bartramia longicauda, also known as the Upland Sandpiper, is a large, light brown shorebird, about 12 inches tall with a wingspan of 20 inches. They get the nickname of “shorebird of the prairie” because they prefer in be inland rather than near the shore. The upland sandpiper can be found in the western and central parts of the state. This species is a rare breeding bird to Pennsylvania. There have only been a couple of nests found in a handful of counties. This bird normally would breed in the Great Plains and Midwest states. Despite being a shorebird, the species requires grasslands more than coastal areas to survive.
The upland sandpiper prefers large, open grassland. They like the lower grasses for food and courtships and the taller grass for nesting and brooding. They are most likely to be found in larger fields that are 150 acres rather than small fields. They will migrate to South America in July or August (after nesting season) for the winter and come back around April the following year (Gross). The upland sandpiper has a very wide range of sounds that they can make, some have compared it to a “wolf-whistle” (Gross).
Up until the 20th century, upland sandpipers were a very common species of bird to the United States and Pennsylvania. However, with their looks and sound, they attracted the attention of hunters that were looking for another source of food. Loss of habitat is another reason that this species of bird is endangered. As previously stated, the upland sandpiper prefers large, open grassland which has unfortunately been mostly converted to farmland (U.S Fish and Wildlife 2020).
For many years diminishing population size for the Upland Sandpiper has been a concern. Some help came in th form of the Migratory Bird Treaty. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 was between the U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Japan (U.S Fish and Wildlife 2020). This treaty was put in place to enhance the sustainability of migrating bird populations. While this has helped the population size of the upland sandpiper it as successful as expected (Gross 2014). A Midwest Upland Sandpiper recovery plan has shown promising results. This plan entails farmers waiting until after July 15th to harvest their crops or mowing their hayfields (Gross2014). This will help protect the young sandpipers as well as other grassland birds. Pennsylvania farmers could do the same in areas where this bird is known to be. With farmers waiting to cut their fields until after the nesting season, this could help in the population size of the Upland Sandpiper.
References
U.S Fish and Wildlife. “Upland Sandpiper.” Pennsylvania Game Commission, 14 Sept. 2014, www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/UplandSandpiper.aspx. Accessed 29 Aug. 2021.