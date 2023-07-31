COOKSBURG — Cook Forest State Park was visited by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday, who met with the Pennsylvania Outdoors Corps American Sign Language (ASL) Inclusion Crew. Members have been working on the park’s Seneca Trail.
PA Outdoors Corps is a program within DCNR, first created in 2016, to promote young people joining conservation-based careers, and generally preparing them for the workforce. More than 1,200 young people have participated in the program since its inception, which provides paid work experience, job training, leadership skill development, and environmental education to corps members.
Outdoors Corps has two age groups, serving youth ages 15 to 18 years old and young adults from 18 to 25 years old, and creating crews of up to six people for projects. The Corps is a statewide program, and forms crews for projects all across Pennsylvania.
This is the program’s largest year according to Mike Piaskowski, PA Outdoors Corps manager, with 26 crews in total with 181 participants across the state. The crews typically have two leaders and six members.
“We try to introduce young people to careers in conservation, and for today’s talk we like to bring our executive staff out to meet with our crews and talk about conservation careers and career progression, so that’s what’s going on here today. So, we’re really trying to develop the next generation of conservation leaders, that’s one of the goals of the program,” Piaskowski said.
The ASL Inclusion Crew was created in 2021 to expand access to outdoor opportunities to the deaf and hard of hearing community, with the support of the Corps. One such team began work at Cook Forest Seneca Trail on July 24, completing needed trail rehabilitation for safety concerns.
DCNR Press Secretary Wesley Robinson said the park managers have taken to using dry-erase boards or a “notes” app and other assistive devices to aid in communication with the ASL team, which he said is the point of the program.
“It (accessibility) doesn’t take a lot –thinking through and using the tools that you have there to create new opportunities,” Robinson said. “It sparks that mind set for some of the managers who maybe aren’t thinking about that stuff.”
The Outdoor Corp collaborated with Corps That, a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect the deaf community and the outdoors through education, recreation, and careers. The two organizations have collaborated on everything for the ASL Inclusion Crews creation.
Corps That also introduced the Outdoors Corps to a business called Trail Blazing Interpreters, which the Student Conservation Association contracts through to provide ASL interpreters for the Inclusion Crews.
“We use Trail Blazing Interpreters, because in sign language, its important to have people who have the context. So, there are specific signs for specific tools that aren’t in the everyday vernacular. Trail Blazing Interpreters selects and finds their professionals and makes sure they’re familiar with the outdoor industry,” Piaskowski said.
He said the organization is continuing to learn all the time, giving an example of the Seneca Trail team in Cook Forest. There is no cell service where they are working, so the crew was provided satellite radios text capability for emergencies.
The Outdoor Corps spends a lot of time talking through and problem solving any possible obstacles that may arise during park projects.
Ultimately, the entire Outdoor Corps is a work skills development program “teaching young people, and helping young people understand how to be productive in the workforce,” according to Piaskowski.
“We’re really focused on the individual success, and if they don’t choose conservatism that’s fine. We want to be a resource on their path forward, no matter what they might choose,” Piaskowski.
He believes the catalyst for the crews gaining confidence and the necessary work and social skills for success happen through the work they complete. Completing the projects gives them confidence and the knowledge of hard work that then also goes on their resume for the future.
Robinson said the program is also more a personal touch than the typical job program in helping the participants to connect and succeed even after they complete the program.
“Kids want to work, they want people to invest in them. And we invest in them, and that’s how this program is able to be successful and grow every year. The investment in the young people pays off down the line,” Robinson said.
A group of officials and representatives from the park, DCNR, Labor and Industry, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, and the Outdoors Corps gathered at the park station to hike and view the trail.
The Corps previously sent a team to help with the creation of the Sensory Trail in Cook Forest as well, helping with the labor needed for its creation. This trail is meant for visually impaired hikers and has guide wire and braille signs along the trial.
“There are very legitimate safety concerns along this stretch. One of the goals is to make this safer for everybody,” said Park Manager Ryan Borcz.
The trail eventually leads to the Fire Tower, but can accumulate ankle-deep water in at certain spots that are being worked on. Seneca Trail is also in one of the old growth forest spots identified within the park. According to Dale Luthringer, Environmental Education specialist, the hemlock trees in the area are some of the tallest known north of the Smoky Mountains. Many of the other old growth hemlock in other regions have succumbed to Hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive aphid-like insect that attacks the trees, making Cook Forest the best place north of the smokies to see such trees.