PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Elementary School students presented what they’ve learned in the first year of the Leader in Me program to the school board on Thursday evening.
Leader in Me is an evidence-based model that teaches Stephen Covey’s The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, and teaches the teachers how to implement this in the classrooms through the Leader in Me process.
Students Benji Grube – kindergarten, Cassadee Hamaker – second grade, Alaina Ishman – fourth grade, and Don “D” Davis – sixth grade, presented to the board by guiding them through making a “seven habit snack mix.” This allowed them to speak about the seven habits they have learned this school year through a fun activity.
“Leader in me is a program based on the seven habits that will help us become leaders in our classroom, our grade level, and our school. We will carry these habits with us for the rest of our lives,” Davis said.
The seven habits the students shared with the board were to be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand; then to be understood, synergize, and sharpen the saw. The students said all of these habits mix to create the eighth habit, find your voice and inspire others to find theirs.
The students took turns reading out how they use each habit in their everyday lives, and then explaining the corresponding snack mix item. Students took trays of each item around to the board members, allowing them to fill their bags with snack mix as the students explained each habit.
“This mixes the seven habits into habit eight, finding your voice. I have found something that I am good at and I really like doing. I am proud, but do not boast. Instead I use my expertise to inspire others,” Davis said.
Ishman then introduced Hamaker, saying she would like to share what Leader in Me means to her.
“I think that the seven habits are a good way to develop leadership skills. There are a couple habits that stand out to me…” Hamaker said.
She talked about how habit two, begin with the end in mind, and habit six, synergize, have been important to her. Ishman also talked about how the seven habits have impacted her life.
“Habit three, putting first things first. On nights I usually have soccer practice, I still have homework. I must do what’s more important first, which is my homework, then go to practice. Another example is habit four, think win-win. I can’t always do what I want. I must ask my parents something and listen to them, maybe make compromises,” Ishman said.
Leader in me was first implemented at PAES in August, and started with training for the teachers on the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. Since the start of the year, students have lessons on these seven habits every Monday and Tuesday, according to PAES Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko.
The students work through a book tailored to their grade level, and each year the workbooks become more involved for the students.
Smelko also introduced PAES teacher Jeff Kuntz, who is the “lighthouse leader” for the staff. The lighthouse team at the school is made of 13 different teachers, guidance counselors, and representatives of each sub area in the building. The Lighthouse Team works to create those opportunities for the students and improve the Leader in Me culture within the building.
“As a staff we work together to find ways to incorporate and embed the Leader In Me, the process, in the entire building and entire culture,” Smelko said.
Kuntz explained that all the teachers were trained in the program in August, and the rest of the school staff had the opportunity to go through the training in October.
“It’s been a building-wide process that we’re very happy with,” Kuntz said.
The school is also doing outreach with parents as well, and hopes to continue this next year and get the students more involved in the outreach of the program next year.
“I think today was just a huge step in transitioning for that student component,” Smelko said.
The school board told the students what a good job they did, getting up to speak in front of them, and thanked them for the presentation.
“I just want to point out that besides this presentation, if you come to the school, you’ll see the students doing amazing things like this on a regular basis,” said Michael Guidice, Elementary principal.