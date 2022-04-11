PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District celebrated this weekend with the 70th annual senior class variety show, where seniors performed the show they’ve been working on Thursday to Saturday for the community.
The theme of this year’s show was “own every second” as the students took the stage to have another successful variety show. The directors of this year’s show are Hannah Fetterman, Nevaeh Parente, Preston Martz and Tony Waterfall. The Emcees of the show were Mary Yeates, Amy Poole, Abbey Stello, and Hailey Smith.
In true tradition of the PAHS Variety Show, the show will donate a portion of the proceeds from the show to the Margaret C. Boles Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
Margaret C. Boles was an english teacher who came to Punxsutawney in 1916 to pursue her career in education. She taught at Punxsutawney until her death at 56 years old. Shortly after, her legacy came to light former students began to share that Boles had secretly helped them financially through college when funds were low. Boles’ only stipulation was the money be paid back, and no one knew about her generosity while she was alive.
The scholarship foundation was formed to continue the memories of Boles, and funds were collected. For many years this was used as loans for students pursuing advanced training after high school. In 2020, the foundation was restructured to become an actual scholarship fund.
The intermission between acts was used by students to sell the famous Variety Show Fudge, provided by StellaBella’s Catering this year.
The variety show has been a tradition of the graduating class to contribute a portion of the proceeds from the production to the scholarship. The total amount contributed from variety shows is $289,419.27 before this year’s show. The total value of all loans through 2019 plus scholarships granted in the last two years is $1,696,076. The total number of loans granted is 2,884.
Some of the skits featured in this year’s show were “The First Day of School” by Nevaeh Parente, “The Scooby Doo Project” by Kyle Nesbitt, “Squid Game Quarantine” by AudreyAnna Mauk, and “The Adventures of R.R. and Big H.O.S.” by Colby Thompson. These and other skits were mixed in with musical and dance performances by students.
The show was closed with the class’ song “I Lived” by OneRepublic, featuring students Nick Johns and Kaleb Wymer on guitars.