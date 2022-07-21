PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School hosted its first Mini Chucks Cheerleading Camp for elementary-age students, as a way to introduce them to the sport of cheer.
Head Cheer Coach Kara Leslie said this is the first time the school has offered a camp like this, and the turnout was “pretty good for our first year.” There were a total of 14 campers signed up, and she’s hoping that number grows next year.
“Our goal is to get more kids into cheer, and let them see that it’s more than us standing on the sidelines. There’s a lot of sport activity that goes into it,” Leslie said.
Right now, students can only sign up to cheer with the Punxsutawney Area School District once they’re in seventh grade. The camp was open to students entering third through sixth grade in the coming school year.
If the children find they enjoy cheer, Leslie said they can sign up with Aj Parise Youth Football and Cheerleading Association. She said a lot of them “will hopefully start working into that,” and when they get to seventh grade they can join middle school cheer.
“With other sports like basketball, football, they have options out there for them –a lot more options –and for cheer they only really see us at football games or basketball games, but they don’t get to participate,” Leslie said.
Something else most children don’t realize is the high school cheer teams compete, “not just cheer on other teams,” according to Leslie. Her hope is that by getting some of them started in the sport younger, it will only improve their team in competitions.
The middle school team gets to compete, but can’t qualify for states, but the high school team can compete for a district and state title. She said the team hasn’t done this “in a very long time,” but are hoping this is their year.
“There’s a lot more that goes into that if we can get these girls started younger by the time they get to high school they’ll be ready for the competition,” she said.
She also had about 10 varsity and middle school cheerleaders attend the camp with her to have them help teach the younger children.
“My older girls, they’re engaging so much with these younger girls and it’s doing a lot for them too,” Leslie said. “I’m a teacher at the high school too, and I know sometimes the best way to learn something is to teach it. So, I’m very happy that it’s kind of an experience for them too.”
She was only able to take the first 10 who volunteered so they didn’t overwhelm the younger campers.
“On Friday we’ll stop reviewing a little bit early. The parents will come in around 11:30 a.m. and we’re going to put on sort of our own little pep rally with what we’ve been working on; spirit activities like making signs and banners and stuff too, and we’ll decorate for that,” Leslie said.