PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School joined the “Challenge Program” and presented its first round of awards to students for various achievements throughout the school year.
High School Assistant Principal Lauren McLaughlin said “It’s a pretty awesome program.” The school was unable to implement the program last year because of COVID-19, so she did the work researching and getting it started for this year. She said the awards provide an opportunity for students at all levels to be awarded for hard work.
“For example, academic improvement, that’s a huge deal. You might not be the top of the class, but you’ve really worked hard to go from a C to a B, and we tried to find kids that did that too,” McLaughlin said.
The Challenge Program is a partnership between high schools and local businesses to motivate students into working hard. The local business sponsoring the Punxsutawney Area High School is InFirst Bank, who sponsor cash incentives for students who accomplish goals in each of the five categories.
The program awards $200 to five seniors, five juniors, and five sophomores in five award categories. Students don’t have to sign up, just work hard throughout the year.
“What we like at InFirst about the Challenge Program is your opportunity to earn awards, and it’s everyone’s opportunity, so I would hope everyone would try to get involved,” said Connie Biss, senior vice president retail bank manager at InFirst Bank.
Students can also choose to enter the Student of the Year competition, which awards up to $1,500. Students can enter on the Challenge Program’s website.
The five categories are attendance, STEM, community service, academic improvement, and academic excellence. Seniors have until the end of the third grading period and are awarded in spring before graduation, while juniors and sophomores have until the end of the school year, and are awarded the next fall.
Punxsutawney Area High School winners of the first round of the Challenge Program are the following;
Attendance
- Junior Jacob Henretta
- Sophomore Caitlynn Boozer
STEM
- Junior Donald Neese
- Sophomore Dawson Neufield
Community Service
- Junior Preston Martz
- Sophomore Rebekah Miller
Academic Improvement
- Junior Gage Aiello
- Sophomore Ben Gifford
Academic Excellence
- Junior Hannah Fetterman
- Sophomore Ryan Heigley
Five seniors will be awarded for the five categories above in the spring, and 10 more students will be awarded next fall for the 2021-22 school year.
The goal of the Challenge Program is to motivate students into setting goals for themselves, and teaching them the value of those goals and the hard work it takes to achieve them.
Challenge Program Founder Dan Perkins started the program 18 years ago in Johnstown. He started the program because he wanted to give back and help motivate high school students the way he was motivated at that age.
He worked at a shoeshine business with his mentor, who pushed him and challenged him, like the business partners of the Challenge Program will push the students. He later went on to graduate, join the Marine Corps, and start his own business.
“My mentor gave me the opportunity to earn money the right way, by working towards a goal. Today, I want to give you that same opportunity. In over 100 schools this year, I’m challenging students to achieve their best in five or more categories,” Perkins said. “No matter the path you’re on, you can always choose the right path. Without the motivation I was given, I would never get where I am today.”