PUNXSUTAWNEY — On the last day of in-service at Punxsutawney Area High School, senior Kylee Smith gave a presentation to the faculty, staff, and administration about the school’s Lighthouse Team, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The Lighthouse Team gets its name from Franklin Covey’s “Leader in Me” Program. The Lighthouse Team, which is composed of eight faculty members and sixteen students, aims to improve the culture and climate within the school by promoting Franklin Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People:
- Be Proactive
- Begin with the End in Mind
- Put First Things First
- Think Win-Win
- Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood
- Synergize
- Sharpen the Saw
“Lighthouse is a positive group of students that will share positive things with the entirety of the student body personally and during the monthly assemblies. It teaches students about constructive habits and forward-thinking. For instance, being proactive and driven while also being balanced and understanding. Everyone can benefit from forming effective habits and it’s easier to do at our age before we actually settle into bad habits. Having a group full of helpful, motivated students that others can seek out and depend on is important for the student body. With more support from the faculty, it will be easier for students to implement necessary routines not only in their personal lives but also during school.” Smith said in her speech.
High School Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko, who was influential in establishing the curriculum at the elementary school, is now lending her expertise towards the implementation at the high school, making this a district-wide initiative.
“I am very excited to implement the Leader in Me program at the high school and to work with the amazing students and staff on the Lighthouse Committees. Kylee is a wonderful example of what this program stands for and I am excited to see what our students achieve through the implementation of this program,” said Smelko.
The hope of Punxsutawney Area High School is to achieve “Lighthouse Status,” a prestigious designation awarded by the Franklin Covey Company. The designation is awarded to schools that have produced outstanding results in school and student outcomes, by implementing the process with fidelity and excellence. It is also because of the extraordinary impact that the schools may be having on staff, students, parents, and the greater community.