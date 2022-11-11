PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School held a Veterans Day assembly on Wednesday, welcoming local veteran Craig Brush to the school to share his experience serving in the military.
Brush is a U.S. Army veteran, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was born in Punxsutawney and raised in Brookville. He graduated high school in 2005 and began his basic training about 10 days later. He deployed to Iraq at the end of summer in 2006.
“Like many of your relatives and mine… I joined the military at a young age. When I was a kid I remember watching the Gulf War on television, playing with GI Joes and that helped put in my mind the idea to join the Army when I became an adult. In ninth grade… I watched 9/11 unfold live on television in English class. That pretty much cemented in my mind the idea of joining the Army,” Brush said.
He was the first veteran from Pennsylvania to receive a service dog from Pawsitive for Heroes, Hati. Pawsitive for Heroes is a nonprofit that pays for service dog training, sending dogs and their owners through various courses together. The organization expanded from New York into Pennsylvania in April 2021.
Following the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the PAHS band and the Pledge of Allegiance, Brush took the stage to share his experience in the military.
Brush was deployed with the First Battalion 26th Infantry Regiment, Blue Spaders, in and around Ramadi. The battalion is reported to have the most number of members killed in the entire Iraq War, at about 30 for the deployment and many more wounded.
He said his deployment was during the “height of the insurgency of the Iraq War.” He said there was a lot of violence where he was deployed “morning, noon and night.” He began his story discussing an event on Feb. 18, 2007. Brush said he was with Army Spc. Louis Kim, and shared what he would later learn was his last meal with him.
“His first mission with us was to do a targeted raid on a house… and he was shot by the opening round of a poorly aimed machine gun burst,” Brush recalled. “And I do remember feelings of helplessness and despair as I heard his battle roster number in lieu of his name being called out over the radio.”
Kim was just 19 years old at the time. Brush said it was right back to work, “business as usual because that is part of the sacrifices that soldiers have to make.”
“I say that just so you know that we don’t have time to process the traumas that we go through right away, so they kind of fester and build over time,” he said.
He said just two nights later, he was part of what the soldiers called “the firefight,” which was another raid to find who had killed Kim. The battalion was ambushed en route, and Brush’s squad was cut off from the rest of the platoon and took over a house to fight from.
Brush was a grenadier, and after helping to barricade the entrances of the house, he was called to the roof. After an explosion to the house next door rendered him unconscious for an unknown amount of time, he continued to the roof to continue his duty. Brush was tasked with providing rear security. He then suffered another head injury during another blast from a rocket going off.
“Throughout the majority of what would become a seven to seven-and-a-half hour firefight, I was called upon 20 times to fire my 40 millimeter grenades into groups of enemy fighters in an effort stem the tide of bodies trying to essentially kill any American they could find or any innocent civilians who stood in their way. My only cognizant thought or fear was that I would fail my friends and disgrace myself,” Brush said.
The squad had to fight for so long this night, they required ammunition resupplies twice. As the daylight drew near, it threatened to rise before the squad could finish the fight, taking away the advantage of nighttime they had. The Air Force was brought in to drop a bomb on the house the enemy was hiding in, effectively ending the firefight that evening.
Brush said the squad’s adrenaline was so intense that none of them slept for three days after this incident.
“I tell that story to demonstrate a couple of things. One, why I’m standing up here sweating is because I have a lot of unresolved traumatic issues that I am working on.”
He told students about the state of his mental health when he returned to the states, and before getting his dog, Hati. He said he didn’t like to leave his house or socialize much before. He had trouble being around people in crowds.
Brush said he “got to be a real mess” until a friend of his mentioned Pawsitive for Heroes and convinced him to apply. He got Hati on July 27 last year, and since has seen an improvement in his health.
“We have since destroyed several pairs of my shoes, taken a lot of naps… gone places we had never been, seen national parks together, which is a great experience. Things that I might never have done were I still living as I was before. Perhaps more importantly, my mental health has improved, and I’m out here doing very uncomfortable things in front of people I don’t know,” Brush said.