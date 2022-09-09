PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a discussion at the end of the Tuesday meeting about the well-being of students, spurred by comments board members heard while attending the Punxsutawney Republican Club meeting.
Board Member Bob Cardamone requested the discussion topic with the board to express some lingering concerns he has related to the mental health of students. He said he asked for this discussion because he feels there is still an underlying problem that was not addressed during the “Safe Space” discussion.
“...The whole reason why I asked this to be put on the agenda again, was since we have basically now removed the Safe Space topic, I still would like to go back to looking at learning more about how a student who has an issue, whether it be mental health related, whether it be related to abuse, whether it related to anything where the child is experiencing some kind of issue unrelated to academics, what is the process that the student uses to deal with that issue?” Cardamone said.
He related back to an example that a parent shared with him at the Republican Club meeting. The parent spoke about her child being constantly bullied at school, something Cardamone said he thought was “long gone” in the school.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said if a student has an issue they need an adult for, they go to the nearest adult and that person will get them to the correct resource in the building. In the case of bullying, it’s a disciplinary issue and the parents should be contacting building administrators.
“I still believe that there’s this issue with the students’ well-being and we have some place or some people that the student feels comfortable going to, that they can express their issue, whether it be abuse or any of these other things,” Cardamone said.
Lesniewski said the students are all told about the resources available to them during their class meetings. Elementary teacher Jodie Bartlebaugh said the elementary school has a referral process. Students are encouraged to go to their teachers with problems and the teachers can direct them to either a counselor or social worker, and in most cases would walk the student there themselves to ensure the issue is explained and handled.
Board Member Janey London asked Cardamone what he wanted to see done differently in the schools. Cardamone expressed concerns that students are told regularly enough about the resources available to them for issues such as abuse, bullying, depression or other such issues.
“I think the program that was established and we basically curtailed was a very overt program to try to make people aware that there are safe places. And again, I think that the fallacy, or the downfall of that program was this emphasis on LGBTQ. I think that had that been a much more general program, it had been much, much better accepted,” Cardamone said, related to the Safe Space Initiative that was removed last month.
Cardamone said that by telling the students on a regular basis how to handle these situations, it will normalize asking for help and reinforce that the school is a safe place for them.
“I think what you’re going to find is most students will either initially go to a teacher, or an administrator that they feel comfortable with, or they’re going to go to their friend and their friend is being told and has been told –repeatedly –‘go to the Safe2Say,’ which is what Dr. Vasas has said has happened at the high school. Saying you have to go to the guidance counselor or the social worker isn’t going to fix the problem because if kids don’t feel comfortable with them, that’s not where they’re going to go,” said Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, board president.
Safe2Say is “a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The program teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to ‘say something’ before it’s too late” according to the safe2saypa.org. The school is mandated to tell the students about the program from fourth grade and up. Depp-Hutchinson said Safe2Say is working for the students and they are learning how to use it, as the program was first created for schools in January 2019, and is new to the district.
Cardamone said he wanted to make sure the school was emphasizing these things and not taking for granted that the students would know what to do in such situations.
Lesniewski said the guidance department leaders could come in and answer questions or give a presentation to the board in the next month or so. Board Member David Wachob also suggested Cardamone go into the schools and meet with the guidance counselors and even brainstorm with them on what he would like to see done in the schools. Lesniewski confirmed this could be arranged as well.