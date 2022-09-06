PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board received news the pool had another setback in repairs, and began discussing possibilities for the future as repair costs continue to mount.
Head of buildings and maintenance Carmen Gett told the board that shortly after repairing one side of the pool, something broke on the other side.
“We ran it for almost a week and a half after we did our repair on the other side and everything was fine, we cemented it and tiled the floor and then when we were getting the chemicals back in we had to backwash it and as soon as we did that something else popped on the other side so we just found that yesterday. Another pipe came apart on the other side of the pool, a similar situation,” Gett said.
He said hopefully maintenance would be able to repair it like the other side, but they still had to dig and find the problem for sure.
Board member David Wachob asked if there was a point that the board might need to examine the pool as a district, adding that it has been a “taboo topic.” Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said it was something to consider.
The pool is currently used by third through sixth grade for swimming lessons, and by the community in the evening. A student attending the meeting also said a teacher in the school has mentioned starting a swim club.
High School Principal Manuel Barbazzeni said a teacher did bring it up at the end of the last school year. With the pool being closed because of the maintenance issues since then, it’s been on hold. Lesnieswki said the age of the pool is becoming more of a problem.
“It’s something I think that we might need to consider in the near future, because it’s 20 years old and Carmen’s guys have done the maintenance on it, but it’s obvious parts are breaking…” Lesniewski said.
Recommended Video
Lesniewski said this is something that has been discussed before during his time as superintendent. One issue raised during the discussion is the school has already committed to spending some grant money on projects related to the pool.
“That’s $1 million that we said we would spend, so if we’re not going to, we need to legally find out how to get out of that contract ASAP,” said Susan Roberts, business manager.
Lesniewski said as far as the project for the air system, that could still be done, but he wanted the board to consider the pool itself as this is the second time in several months that a major repair is needed.
Board member Matt Kengersky spoke in favor of keeping the pool to continue teaching children to swim.
“We agreed to make a pretty large capital investment, and it’s going to be difficult to get out of, and even if it wasn’t I would probably still be in favor of that. Swimming is a life skill. We’re sending kids out of the school district able to swim that otherwise would not be able to,” said Kengersky.
He also said he understands “what a pain” it is for maintenance, but said the safety aspect of teaching children to swim outweighs this in his mind.
The school does have claims with its insurance related to some of the repairs, but the insurance company is still determining if any money will be paid. This is not a voting topic at this time.