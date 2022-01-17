PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board received a capital improvement project update from HHSDR Engineers and Architects during its voting meeting last Tuesday, with focus on the elementary improvements.
Previously when HHSDR attended a board meeting, the possibility of altering existing locker rooms into additional classroom spaces was discussed. The plans presented to the board this time scrapped the idea, and instead included an addition to the building for such spaces.
“In working with the administration, we were looking at some additional renovations in the school, however, we’ve gone ahead and looked at another addition, out in front of the office area where the flagpole is currently,” HHSDR partner Jon Finn said.
He said this location would put the additional educational spaces closer to the students and the administration that would need to staff them.
Board member Dr. David Wachob questioned why the idea for the locker rooms was left out of the floorplans the board was presented with.
“With all due respect, I think that’s a board decision. We asked for those numbers, because the cost of it came down to it, and you’re saying the administration said they didn’t want to do it. I thought we’d see the idea and look at the cost of it,” Wachob said.
Finn said the cost difference between the two was minimal, and the firm recommended the addition instead. Wachob asked for pricing for the two projects so the board could make the decision.
“The two reasons we abandoned the locker rooms and not have that use anymore… It didn’t suit the needs of the school as much as the administration would think it would, and then also on top of that, it kind of took those functions away from the core of the school, where the students were naturally going to be…” Finn said.
Finn later said the cost of renovating the locker rooms would be about $600,000 to $620,000 and the cost of the addition would be about $700,000. Bob Englebaugh, HHSDR, spoke up to say that he always advises against removing a specialized space like a locker room, and the cost to convert it back to a typical classroom space makes it more costly than normal renovation.
“I always think about the board before you that built those locker rooms. A lot of money went into those locker rooms years ago. A very expensive area, underground plumbing, specialized ventilation, ceramic tile finishes, and as an architect, I get very concerned all of a sudden wiping that away to put in offices,” Englebaugh said.
Wachob agreed that he would not be in favor of it if there were other financially feasible options, and said “design wise, this does make more sense to me.”
The board reviewed the floor plans of the offices and classroom spaces as they would appear with the addition. Elementary Principal Michael Guidice and Vice Principal Sheena Smelko were also available to answer questions, such as what spaces will be used for, and how often certain ones would be utilized.
Elementary air conditioning project
The board also heard from John Weiland from H.F. Lenz, who explained the elementary air conditioning phase of the project, which will offer improved air conditioning for classrooms.
Board member Bob Cardamone asked how the AC improvements were meeting the ESSERs fund requirements, which is funding this project.
Weiland said there “wasn’t a lot of specifics” but general talk of improving air quality. He said the company found some language from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) about making individuals more comfortable in an air conditioned setting, thus improving quality.
“I think there’s a few components there just from adding air conditioning to a space that’s not air conditioned. It’s not necessarily filtration or air cleaning, but it certainly improves on the air quality from that standpoint,” Weiland said.
He also said he has seen a newer technology, bipolar ionization, being used for such purposes. He said it would be inserted into the air conditioning units of each classroom for a couple hundred dollars each. He suggested doing this as an alternate bid for the project.
Business Administrator Susan Robertson said the board has not submitted the application for ESSERs, and was waiting for more information on the board’s plans. She said she and Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas have concerns with accepting the bids in March until the school has been approved for the AC funds.
“We wanted to make sure that you knew that if we have not secured the funding, then we’re going to recommend that section of the bid not be accepted in March,” Robertson said.
HHSDR is going to structure the bid packet to accommodate for this possibility. The contract will have an alternate bid included, and the district will own the alternate price so it can be brought in as a change order if need be later.