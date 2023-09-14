NEW BETHLEHEM – Only a few short years ago, New Bethlehem’s Peanut Butter Festival was a casualty of the pandemic, with Gumtown Park empty when it came time for the community’s signature event to be held.
Fast-forward to 2023 and not only will the Peanut Butter Festival be held this weekend, but the grounds will be full of more vendors than ever before.
“It’s just amazing how many new vendors we have signed up this year,” said Gennie Gerow, president of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, which has been busy organizing the Sept. 15-17 festival. “And it’s a nice variety of new vendors.”
With around 50 food and craft vendors total last year, Gerow said this year’s event had more than 75 vendors signed up to take part. Of those, 28 vendors are new to the festival.
“They’ve never been to the festival before,” she said. “A lot of new crafters are coming in.”
There will be new specialty sweets and baked good vendors, a face painter, specialty coffee and teas, stuffed pepper sandwiches and much more.
To make room for the additional booths, Gerow said the festival layout in Gumtown Park is being reconfigured, with two entrances on each end of the park to create a loop around the park and Water Street.
“They’ll be extended farther down into the park,” she said, adding that the inflatable carnival will shift near the basketball court to make room for the new additions.
Kicking off on Friday, Gerow said some of the food vendors will likely be open for lunch that day; however, the vendors area doesn’t officially open until 4 p.m.
Those in the park at 6 p.m. will have a chance to see the crowning of the Peanut Butter Festival Queen and Princess. Five girls are taking park in the queen scholarship contest, while three younger girls are competing for the princess title.
After the crowning, the band Leather and Lace will perform on stage starting at 6:30 p.m. and continuing into the evening.
Starting on Friday and continuing through the weekend, the chamber of commerce tent will be open, selling numerous varieties of the locally made Smucker’s peanut butter, along with Peanut Butter Festival T-shirts, tank tops, beanie hats and more.
“We’ve ordered new merchandise this year,” Gerow said of the freshly designed products.
The chamber tent will also be the site to vote for the Cute as a Peanut contest, and to purchase ducks for Sunday’s duck race. An ATM will also be on site near the chamber tent this year for the first time.
The festival swings into high gear on Saturday, Sept. 16, with the return of the 5K Race, Fun Walk and Half-Marathon at 8 a.m. starting from the South Bethlehem Borough building.
Crafters and vendors will open shop at 9 a.m., the same time that the Peanut Butter Cook-off gets underway in the Kaminsky building. Entry forms and information can be found on the chamber website at redbankchamber.com/peanut-butter-festival/.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will once again partner with the festival, hosting an event Saturday and Sunday at the Redbank Valley History Center, located one block from the festival along Broad Street.
This year’s historical display will be “Toys of the Past,” which will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is by donation only.
The second annual Jeep Invasion returns to the festival’s Water Street area near the dam on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
The annual eating contest will feature a new twist this year, as contestants can sign up for the pizza challenge, sponsored by Village Pizza. The contest gets underway on the stage at 11:30 a.m. Gerow said several people were already signed up for the contest, and more are welcome by checking out the registration form on the chamber’s website.
The inflatable carnival will open on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Ride wristbands cost just $5 and can be purchased in the chamber tent.
Saturday afternoon features the Peanut Butter Festival Parade at 3 p.m. along Broad Street.
“There are quite a few units signed up so far,” Gerow said, noting the parade will feature a number of floats, the Redbank Valley High School marching band, American Legion members, local fire companies, a K-9 group and vehicles from Saturday’s Jeep Invasion and Sunday’s Car Cruise.
Saturday evening’s entertainment includes the return of the Route 8 Band, starting on stage at 6 p.m., and a larger than usual fireworks display at dusk.
“It’s going to be a bigger fireworks show since the Freedom Fest fireworks were rained out in July,” Gerow said.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the festival opens with a community church service in the park at 9:30 a.m., with crafters and vendors also opening around that time.
The Knight Cruisers Car Cruise-In will rev up along Water Street from the festival grounds to Redbank Chevrolet at 9:30 a.m. and continue through the day, while the Tractor Show will take to the lower end of Water Street near the dam starting at 10 a.m.
The vintage toy show at the History Center opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and the inflatable carnival rides begin at 11 a.m.
Sunday also features a chicken barbecue dinner to benefit the New Bethlehem Fire Department starting at noon in the park.
Stage entertainment takes on a local flavor on Sunday, Gerow said, with several acts performing throughout the day.
“We have the stage full,” she said, explaining that John Cornman Jr. will perform at 11:30 a.m., followed by Dancer’s Studio from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the Redbank Valley High School band will perform. And the Redbank Valley Community Band will follow at 4 p.m.
The duck race will take place on Red Bank Creek near the dam at 4 p.m.
The festivities wrap up at 4:30 p.m. with the announcement of the Cute as a Peanut winners. Entries are still be accepted for that contest, for children ages 0-4. Registrations will be taken in the chamber tent until 6 p.m. on Friday.
Gerow said she’s excited for this year’s festival and its ever-expanding list of vendors.
“I think this year is going to be a banner year,” she said “We hope everyone will come out to see what’s going on. And we can always use more volunteers to help out in the chamber tent and with other things throughout the weekend.”