DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to expand with the purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy, PHH announced Tuesday. The affiliation became effective Jan. 1.
The announcement comes one day after PHH revealed the integration of WRC Senior Services into the healthcare system.
According to Penn Highlands’ announcement, this new addition adds four pharmacy locations in St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway and Weedville as well as five home medical locations with offices in St. Marys, Kane, Clearfield, Brookville and DuBois that serve 11 counties to the healthcare system.
“St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Pharmacy is rooted in the same values as our health system,” said Penn Highlands CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “The addition of these pharmacies provides for greater collaboration among the care providers as well as greater patient satisfaction and outcomes.”
St. Marys Pharmacy was established in 1899 as a hometown drug store, according to the announcement. The family-owned company has grown to a regional health care provider in the community, as well as a full-service home medical equipment provider. SMP serves over 11 counties in western and central Pennsylvania and currently employs more than 100 people.
Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of seven hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone. Its business continuum also includes two care agencies, Penn Highlands Community Nurses and Helpmates, Inc.; two long-term care facilities, Pinecrest Manor and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor; and a senior residential living facility, Elco Glen.