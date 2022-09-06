ST. MARYS — Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength training program for adults ages 40 and above. “Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together” is aimed at improving functional fitness, or the ability to perform daily activities with ease.
Penn State Extension offers group-based strength training program in St. Marys
