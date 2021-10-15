BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced upcoming changes in traffic patterns at the state Route 28/U.S. Route 322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, motorists can expect traffic pattern changes at various locations throughout the construction zone as paving of the final wearing course are being completed. Motorists should remain alert for changes and expect delays. Traffic control signs and markings will be present.
The new traffic signal is currently operating in flash mode and will be in full operation on Oct. 26.
Contractor, Thomas Construction, Inc. from Grove City is completing the work for this $4,315,289 project.
