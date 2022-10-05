The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it has issued permits for four windmill superload movements today, Oct. 5.
Three are for windmill blades leaving the Port of Erie at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The fourth is for a power-train section departing from Falls Creek at 9 a.m.
Route details are as follows:
- Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/on-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120
- Route 879 south to Route 322
- Route 322 back to Route 879
- Route 879 to Route 153
- Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453
PennDOT expects the transport of all the parts to take approximately five more weeks. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers. PennDOT will update drivers as more superload permits are issued.
Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.
PennDOT cautions drivers to remain alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.