WOODLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work on the Interstate 80 Woodland interchange project at mile marker 123 has completed. Small crews remain on site for various cleanup activities, but construction ended on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Construction on the project began in 2020, with overall work consisting of replacing the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion was the contractor on this $17.9 million job.
