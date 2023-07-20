RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a pipe replacement project along Route 948 (Montmorenci Road) in Elk County will cause a daytime closure and detour starting Aug. 1.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, pipe replacement work will begin and the detour will go into effect. The detour will be in place from Aug. 1-2, weather dependent, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. using Route 219 (Buffalo-Pittsburgh Highway), Route 4007 (Silver Creek Road), and Route 4003 (Long Level Road). Flaggers will be at the intersection of Route 948 and Long Level Road to direct traffic around a sharp turn. The detour will be lifted each night, once pipe work is complete for the day.
A crew from Elk County PennDOT Maintenance will perform this work, replacing a large pipe across the road that has deteriorated.
