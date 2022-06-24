INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced upcoming ramp closures as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.
For this weekend’s closures, Exit 78: Brookville westbound ramps will close at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24 and reopen by 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26. To detour, motorists should take Exit 81: Hazen to State Route 28 South to U.S. 322 to Allegheny Boulevard and back on I-80 at Exit: 78 Brookville/Siegel.
There will be no ramp closure in Clarion County this weekend.
Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in the fall.
This closure will be weather permitting.