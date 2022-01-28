The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced upcoming lane restrictions near the Westbound Rest Area (Reynoldsville) on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County on February 1-2.
Contractors Glenn O. Hawbaker and Uretek Inc. will be repairing concrete slabs on the roadway. Work will begin in the westbound travel lane on Tuesday and continue to the passing lane on Wednesday.
Work will be weather permitting.
