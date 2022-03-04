INDIANA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 has announced guiderail end treatments on Interstates 80 and 79 will start being upgraded in March.
On March 15, work will begin on I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County and Exit 42-Emlenton in Clarion County.
Work will begin March 14 on I-79 northbound and southbound between Exit 76-Cranberry and Exit 87-Zelienople.
Green Acres Contracting of Scottdale, Pa. will be completing the $2.8 million project.
Motorists can expect daytime lane closures.
As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.