INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding a bridge replacement project of an existing structure (Stump Creek Bridge #3) carrying State Route 2012 over Stump Creek in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2024 using a detour. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1.4 million. An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project. To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Jefferson County box, and then choose the Stump Creek Bridge #3 tile. The presentation will be available from May 22 through June 5, 2023.
The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ken Campbell, project manager, at kencampbel@pa.gov or 724-357-2646.