INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming ramp closure on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County, scheduled for May 20-22.
For the weekend closure, the Exit 81: Hazen eastbound ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. on May 20 to 12 a.m. on May 22 for milling and paving. To detour, take Exit 78: Brookville, follow U.S. 322 East to re-enter I-80 at Exit 86: Reynoldsville.
Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, Pa. is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in the fall.
The closure will be weather permitting.
