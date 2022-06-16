INDIANA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a bridge replacement on Route 949 in Heath Township, Jefferson County.
From June 20 through Sept. 30, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Pine Run Bridge. The area affected is between the intersections of Burkett Road and Pine Run Road.
Route 949 will be open to one-lane alternating traffic, with temporary traffic signals and a 9-foot width restriction.
This is part of a $2 million project to replace three bridges –Pine Run, Mill Run and Keys Run. The full project is estimated to be completed in the fall.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.