BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the waterline replacement project originally scheduled to begin on June 20 for Main Street in Brookville has been delayed.
The waterline replacement project will begin July 12 due to a delay in receiving materials. Contractor, Terra Works of Clarion will be installing a 12-inch watermain and water service branch lines from the watermain to the building frontage on Main Street. The contractor intends to work Monday through Thursday with work beginning at 7 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, Fridays may be used to maintain the schedule. Some night work may occur for cross cutting work across Main Street.
Most work will take place in the parking space areas along Main Street, but there will some lane closures with flaggers directing traffic as needed. Work will begin at Marlin Street, just above the signal light at the Route 36 and Route 322 intersection and extend to Franklin Avenue.
The contractor, Brookville Municipal Authority and Brookville Borough will work closely with business owners to ensure that adequate parking is provided to the businesses and to minimize the number of parking spots closed at any time for construction activities. Sidewalk detours can be expected as needed.
The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of November 2022.