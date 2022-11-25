INDIANA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is highlighting the regional projects that had active work during the 2022 construction season in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
“Our roadways and bridges are vital to having a successful Commonwealth infrastructure,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Safe and well-maintained roadways strengthen and improve travel and commerce across Pennsylvania which benefits all of us.”
Overall highlights in the region included nearly 560 miles of road maintenance and putting out bids to repair or replace 16 bridges.
These improvements included projects supported and accelerated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2022 alone the BIL brought approximately $20.6 million in additional funding that was allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:
- North Central RPO which includes Jefferson County received $11.3 million;
- Northwest RPO which includes Clarion County received $12.6 million; and
- Southwestern PA Commission MPO which includes Butler, Armstrong, and Indiana counties which received $112.9 million.
“We were able to add more bridge projects to our construction schedule because of the additional funding and for that, we’re grateful,” said PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen, P.E. “Our construction, maintenance and design units each played a vital part in accomplishing our projects as part of our goal to maintain our roadways and keep them safe for the regional motorists.”
Notable area projects completed in 2022 include:
- Interstate 80 Brookville East PM/Bridge Preservation, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Project includes resurfacing I-80 in Jefferson County from the Clarion County line, east for approximately 12 miles to mile marker 84. Project included base repair and new wearing courses and the resurfacing of the existing ramps at Exit 81 (Hazen). The project also included new epoxy overlay of five structures in Clarion County, including the Clarion River Bridge. Completed October 2022. Cost of $17 million.
- Replacement of a structure over Coder Run on State Route 28 south of Brookville in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Completed October 2022. $2.9 million.
- Resurfacing approximately 6.6 miles of Route 36, in Oliver, Beaver and Rose townships, Jefferson County, from Brookville south to Heathville-Ohl Road, which included minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new wearing courses. Completed October 2022. $4.6 million.
- Resurfacing approximately 6 miles of Route 338 in Richland Township, Alum Rock, Clarion County, which included minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new pavement. Completed October 2022. $3.2 million.
- Resurfacing approximately 5 miles of Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, from Fryburg to Frills Corner, which included minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new wearing courses. Completed October 2022. $3.2 million.
- Resurfacing approximately 5.8 miles of Route 66 in Knox and Farmington townships, Clarion County, which included minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new wearing courses. Completed August 2022. $2.2 million.
