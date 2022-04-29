INDIANA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 recently highlighted the regional projects anticipated to start or continue this year in the five-county region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Overall highlights in the PennDOT District 10 region – which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties – include nearly 559 miles of paving, and repair or replacement of 26 bridges.
These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $135.5 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:
- North Central RPO which includes Jefferson County will receive at least $11 million more;
- Northwest RPO which includes Clarion County will receive at least $12.5 million more; and
- Southwestern PA Commission MPO which includes Butler, Armstrong, and Indiana counties will receive at least $112 million more.
“We are very grateful for the additional funding,” said District 10 Executive Brian Allen. “We have been able to add more than 20 bridge projects throughout our district with these monies and we’ll continue to move forward with our ongoing and new projects for 2022.”
Notable area projects that will continue this year include:
- Replacing the existing structure (Coder Bridge) carrying Route 28 over Clement Run in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Anticipated completion winter 2022. $2.9 million.
- Widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in in White Township, Indiana County. Anticipated completion winter 2023. $19.8 million.
Notable area projects that have begun or are beginning this year include:
Jefferson County
- I-80 Brookville East PM/Bridge Preservation, Pine Creek Township. $17 million
- Resurfacing I-80 in Jefferson County from the Clarion County line east for approximately 12 miles to mile marker 84. Project will include base repair and new wearing courses and resurfacing the existing ramps at Exit 81 (Hazen). The project will also include new epoxy overlay of five structures in Clarion County, including the Clarion River Bridge.
Clarion County
- Resurfacing Route 338 Alum Rock East in Richland Township. $3.2 million
- Resurfacing approximately 6 miles of Route 338 which includes minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new wearing courses.
As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.