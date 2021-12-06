CLEARFIELD –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is gearing up for central Pennsylvania’s 2021-22 winter season. At a press conference Friday morning in Clearfield, staff reviewed inclement weather preparedness plans.
Those attending the conference were invited to inspect the regional traffic management center that provides winter coverage services for 26 counties. Those include Clearfield, Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter in District 2; Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union in District 3; Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset in District 9; and Jefferson and Clarion counties in District 10.
The center provides road monitoring and posting, bridge restrictions and closures, management for weather-related incidents and oversight of intelligent transportation systems that include traffic cameras, message boards and highway advisory radio.
“The operations are a vivid example of how PennDOT provides services and supports safety for travelers across Pennsylvania,” District 2 Maintenance Operations Manager Jason Powell said. “In winter, tools used through the center allow staff to monitor weather events and traffic-related incidents and plan for what is needed to in regards to road treatment materials and personnel and make decisions about speed reductions and road closures,” Powell added.
For the 2021-22 winter season, PennDOT will continue providing roadway treatment and plowing as weather requires. The agency is prepared through the maintenance of equipment, employee training and planning of truck routes and is dedicated to keeping roads open and passable during every storm, Powell said.
“Motorists are advised to use caution while driving during winter weather. They are reminded roads will not be free of snow and ice while precipitation is falling. Our snow plow routes, on average, are 40-miles in length and it can take several hours for a truck to complete that route, refill materials and repeat,” said assistant district Executive for District 9 David Kammerer.
District 2 provided plowing and road clearing services throughout the 2020-21 season. More than 66,000 tons of salt and 84,000 tons of anti-skid and nearly 2.8 million gallons of brine were applied to roads in the nine-county region.
Powell said PennDOT has been hosting job fairs in hopes of recruiting enough seasonal employees. “We are still in the midst of efforts if there are employee shortages, we have a contingency plan in place,” he explained.
Motorists are encouraged to get up-to-date information by visiting www.511PA –a free service that is available 24 hours each day. The site provides delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and accesses more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Information is also available on a number of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.