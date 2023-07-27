CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites job seekers to attend its job fair at the Clearfield County Maintenance Office in Hyde on Aug. 1. During the job fair, PennDOT staff will be on hand to answer applicants’ questions about the opportunities available, help applicants submit their online applications, and, for select positions, conduct driver’s skills tests and on-the-spot interviews with the possibility of making conditional offers.
Prospective employees are encouraged to bring their résumé. Available positions include diesel mechanics, transportation equipment operator A, and radio dispatcher. These are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment.
Since there may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, please bring two forms of identification.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location below:
- PennDOT Building – Hyde
- Date: Aug. 1
- Location: 1905 Washington Ave., Hyde
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, visit www.employment.pa.gov.