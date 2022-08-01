RIDGWAY — Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in Elk County on Aug. 3. During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with online applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos