BROOKVILLE — Several area officials and locals signed up to speak during the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) public hearing Tuesday in Brookville related to the recent Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Jefferson County.
The I-80 North Fork project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
As previously announced, PennDOT wants to pursue one-way tolling at North Fork, meaning traffic would only be tolled westbound at this location. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars and could be in place for up to 30 years, officials have said.
According to the EA study, the primary diversion route for the I-80 North Fork bridges is directly through Main Street in Brookville.
An open house display on the project began at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30. All materials that were presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on-demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork now until May 18.
Speakers of note were Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North and Brookville Borough officials David Taylor and Karen Allgeier, along with Jared Heuer with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. In addition to officials, community members from Brookville and surrounding areas also spoke. One man came from DuBois to voice his opinion on the EA and proposed bridge project.
North began by saying “where government creates cost, government creates impact. There’s going to be an inevitable impact on this community.”
He said “we want our infrastructure to be strong” but that tolling would have undesirable impacts on the community. He asked that if tolling had to be done, that there be exemptions made to the areas impacted.
“For our area, if you have a zip code in Jefferson, Clearfield, or Clarion counties, be exempt from the toll,” North said.
This would avoid the impact on working people using the road on a daily basis, North explained. He suggested the local exemptions be done statewide for the nine candidate bridge projects.
Harold Webster, of DuBois, said he has lived here for 40 years and traveled Interstate 80 “innumerable times.” His primary concerns were traffic flows and impacts on the Brookville area.
He referenced the EA material that is available online, which states the I-80 bridges are expected to carry 30,897 vehicles daily by 2026, and that about 44 percent of the traffic is truck traffic.
“I found the presented data answered most of my concerns and therefore I conclude the I-80 bridge replacement projects provide more benefit than harm. The proposed improvements along the primary diversion route will help to mediate the impacts or diverted drivers… and at the evening rush hour approximately 90 drivers could choose to exit I-80 to avoid tolls. That is a very small number of vehicles dispersed over a period of time. I’m assuming most of the traffic that would diverge would be passenger vehicles and small trucks,” Webster said.
He then referenced the traffic demand study in the documents, and said he assesses congestion and traffic jams in the primary diversion route “are not likely to be serious.”
“Personally, I do not feel that the economic impacts on our local communities and their citizens will be as disastrous as some people have previously stated,” Webster said. “Personally I would prefer that those who use the highway and create the impacts on the bridges are those who should absorb most of the cost of the maintenance, in this case replacements.”
He ended by saying he supports the “expeditious scheduling” of the project, including the tolling of the westbound traffic lanes, as forced closures for safety or “catastrophic failure” are not acceptable.
Once those signed up to speak concluded, PennDOT and FHWA officials remained at Chateau d’Argy until 7 p.m. to listen to questions from locals and stakeholders. People also had the option to submit written testimony throughout the evening.