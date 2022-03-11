HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues pushing forward with its Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative, as the department announced it has selected a group to manage construction of nine possible bridge projects this week.
The group will be known as Bridging Pennsylvania Partners (BPP), according to a news release, which includes nine firms, with six companies headquartered in Pennsylvania.
“I am proud that we have reached this critical milestone,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Selecting a team brings us one step closer to delivering these important improvements to our infrastructure.”
The initiative proposes tolling to pay for the bridge projects, with the North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County candidates in PennDOT’s plan.
Despite public opposition from lawmakers, PennDOT is pressing ahead in an attempt to offset a reported $8.1 billion budget deficit for infrastructure repairs.
Gramian provided an update on the North Fork and Canoe Creek proposals in a recent op-ed submission for PennDOT District 10.
“Last summer we met with dozens of elected and public officials, first responders, business and school leaders and others at a series of local workshops,” Gramian wrote. “They shared their feedback on our initial analyses of potential impacts from vehicles that might use local roads to avoid tolls. The sessions resulted in numerous changes and planned improvements in and around the bridges.”
One such change is pursuing one-way tolling at the North Fork and Canoe Creek projects because of their proximity on I-80.
PennDOT said it will toll westbound traffic at North Fork and eastbound traffic at Canoe Creek. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars and could be in place for up to 30 years, officials have said.
Gramian was asked by Sen. Wayne Langerholc during a Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing in February if PennDOT was still open to discussion about possible alternatives to bridge tolling.
“We will remain open to dialogue for sure,” Gramian said. “But we have yet to see an alternative to what we have proposed to address the nine bridges, and through saving some money for other programs in the state since this program is being paid through toll revenue.”
Lawmakers have contested federal funds should be used for the bridge projects, rather than implementing tolls, especially with the passage of the infrastructure bill.
“While it is expected to bring new federal highway and bridge funds to Pennsylvania over five years, we will need additional state matching funds and there are requirements for how and where the funds can be spent,” Gramian wrote, referencing incoming federal funds. “Additionally, if the federal funds were committed to the nine bridge projects, those projects would take up more than half of the new federal funding. This means that these much-needed funds would only benefit a handful of projects, minimizing statewide benefits.”
The first package of bridges, which will include only bridges that have completed the environmental process, is scheduled to be under contract by December, at which time final design will begin, with construction expected to begin between fall 2023 and spring 2024, according to PennDOT’s news release.