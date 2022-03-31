BENEZETTE — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials highlighted projects throughout District 2 for the 2022 construction season during a press conference in Benezette last week.
The event celebrated the start of the Winslow Hill Road safety improvement project in the heart of elk country.
Representatives also discussed other notable projects within District 2’s nine-county region that will either continue or start this year. Some of these projects are supported in part by funding provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Executive Tom Zurat said PennDOT District 2 will receive an additional $130 million in funding over the next five years, with $54 million going into the north central region of Clearfield, Elk, Cameron, McKean and Potter counties.
One new project includes upgrades to several traffic signals on Routes 255 (East DuBois Avenue/Bee Line Highway) and 219 (West DuBois Avenue) in the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
The project has a reported cost of $1.2 million, with an anticipated notice to proceed in April.
“The scope of the project includes the upgrade of traffic signals from approximately the Clearfield/Jefferson county line to Treasure Lake gate — including radar detection units, CCTV (Closed Circuit TV), DMS (Dynamic Message Signs), guiderail, and other miscellaneous construction items,” according to Marla Fannin, community relations coordinator for District 2.
The primary purpose of the project is to better guide traffic when incidents on Interstate 80 cause traffic to be re-routed through DuBois.
“This project will allow PennDOT to adjust the signals and message boards from our Regional Traffic Management Center at the district office in Clearfield,” Fannin said.
Temporary lane closures should be expected during signal construction, with lanes projected to be open to traffic at the end of each workday.
Other notable regional projects on District 2’s schedule this year include:
- I-80; reconstruction of interchange on I-80 over Route 970 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County at exit 123, $18 million;
- Route 64; safety project to realign the Route 64/550 intersection (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) in Walker Township, Centre County, $3.7 million;
- Route 4004; bridge replacement over Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek in Shippen Township, Cameron County, $1.6 million, including $1.4 from the BIL;
- Route 26/Route 45 intersection safety improvements in Ferguson Township, Centre County, $5 million.