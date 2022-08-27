BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a traffic alert, beginning the evening of Aug. 29 for Main Street (Route 322) in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Fire destroys barn at Scottish Heights in Brockport
-
Brookville Area School District welcomes new teachers, still looking to fill vacancies
-
Man accused of attempting to break into DuBois residence
-
Two from Clearfield County jailed on felony assault charges
-
Big Run man allegedly exposes himself in bar, burglarizes apartment
-
Chapel built in Benezette as a memorial to local man’s father
-
‘Code Red’ concerns for EMS in Clarion County
-
MONDAY MEETING: Get to know Michelle Muccio-Krise
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Official: Employees fear loss of jobs in DuBois-Sandy Twp. consolidation
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.