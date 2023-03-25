The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 has announced the start of a resurfacing project on Route 119 in Jefferson County for Monday, March 27.
The resurfacing includes the area between the intersections of Route 210 (Jefferson County line) and Route 2003 in Punxsutawney and Big Run boroughs, and Bell, Henderson, North Mahoning and Young townships in Jefferson County.
This project includes patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, leveling and wearing courses, and other miscellaneous construction. It also includes the preservation of the existing structure carrying Route 119 over Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney Borough.
Contractor Derry Construction Co. Inc. of Latrobe will be setting short term lane closures beginning on Monday at 7 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures with alternating locations on both northbound and southbound Route 119 throughout the project.
The $6.1 million project is estimated to be completed in October 2023.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.