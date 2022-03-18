REYNOLDSVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033) will be closing April 4 for the replacement of Rathmel Bridge #2 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, will be replacing the existing structure that carries Prospect Avenue over Soldier Run.
To detour, motorists should follow U.S. 322 to West Liberty Road (State Route 2016) to Prospect Avenue. The detour is 3.4 miles.
This $762,000 bridge improvement project is anticipated to be completed by the end of July 2022.
