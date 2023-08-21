CHESTER HILL — The Presqueisle Street truss bridge in Chester Hill Borough that connects Philipsburg Borough has been closed for a long time. However, after years of dormancy, the bridge will be coming down.
The Pennsylvania State Department of Transportation has recently issued a statement on the bridge, saying that after discussion with both municipalities, it has been decided that the bridge will come down.
PennDOT District Two Executive Tom Prestash attended a meeting in Chester Hill in June to discuss plans for the bridge with the municipality, stating that if anything were to be done with the bridge, it would have to come down first.
Now, in a PennDOT press release, he is thanking the residents of these municipalities for their patience with the project.
“We are aware that this bridge has been closed for more than four years now and thank the residents of the municipalities for their patience while we worked with the respective councils to reach a consensus on how to proceed,” Prestash said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with the communities on both sides of the bridge to improve access and enhance safety.”
The removal of this bridge could potentially be a costly one and may take years to complete. Given that the bridge is located in a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plain, an assessment must be made regarding the bridge and the impact that its removal will have on the flood plain.
A demolition contract is being planned to put out for bid in 2024, with early projections showing that the cost of such a project will be over $1 million.
Chester Hill Borough Council President Pierce Sanute is understanding that the bridge must go, but sad that it had happened this way.
“We understand why the bridge has to go, we do, but I think we here in Chester Hill were hoping for something to be done with it,” Sanute said. “I know that we had lobbied for at least a walking bridge to be installed in its place.”
Sanute continued, “Truthfully who knows what’s going to happen to that spot in the future, but regardless, after all of these years it’s sad to see it go.”