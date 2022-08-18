Elk Visitor Center entrance (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The entrance to the Elk Country Visitor Center off Winslow Hill Road is pictured.

 Ben Destefan

BENEZETTE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County wrapped up earlier this week.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos