CLEARFIELD — The re-branding of the former Clearfield Mall property to “Clearfield Square” has not only brought a new name to the site — it will also bring a new tenant to the former JCPenney store that has been vacant for several years.
Pennmark Management Co. Inc. Director of Leasing Justin Bartholomew said Tuesday that Henderson, North Carolina-based Roses Department Store has inked a deal at Clearfield Square in Lawrence Township to occupy the entire vacant space, with an opening planned in Spring 2022.
Bartholomew described the chain as a “variety department store” that sells electronics, housewares, home goods, clothing and more.
“Roses Department Store signed a lease in the middle of last week,” Bartholomew said in a telephone interview. “We are finalizing everything and we notified the township and are working on the necessary permits.
“We are shooting for early spring 2022,” Bartholomew said.
He said when researching what to bring to the area, there was a need for a “soft goods retailer” — or clothing.
“When it comes to soft goods retailers in Clearfield, you have three — Walmart, Label Shopper and Goodwill. This will be good for Clearfield,” Bartholomew added.
Roses has leased the entire vacant space once occupied by JCPenney.
Pennmark purchased the mall property in 2018. The site consists of about 160,000 square feet of retail space including the outbuilding that currently is home to Harbor Freight, Rent-A-Center and Pizza Hut. The main property currently is home to Anytime Fitness that opened earlier this year, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Goodwill, Dollar General, a Wines and Spirits store, and the state Driver Licensing Center.
Pennmark has been upgrading the entire property since the purchase. The facade has been improved, the parking lot has been milled and repaved, and outdoor LED lighting was replaced in the parking lot area.
“It’s been a fun year,” Bartholomew said, referencing the improvements made in 2021. “Harbor Freight came a few months ago. Goodwill was relocated and expanded. Anytime Fitness opened earlier in the year.
“We have also completely rebranded the name as Clearfield Square,” Bartholomew said. “Malls just aren’t a catchy term anymore.” The original Clearfield Mall opened in 1977.
He said Pennmark is leasing small store space inside Clearfield Square, with 2,000 to 5,500-square-feet of space available.
“People are seeing what (Pennmark) saw in the market. There’s something there.”