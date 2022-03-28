REYNOLDSVILLE — Work is underway at the Reynoldsville Pool for phase one of the planned repairs before it opens for the summer.
At a previous council meeting, Jack Matusky with the Reynoldsville Pool Committee said phase one involves taking about four feet of the deck all around the pool, digging down and reinforcing the wall and upgrading the underground drain.
PALO, Inc. was hired by the Reynoldsville Borough Council to complete the excavation, drainage improvements and deck replacement at the pool. The contract for this work is for $333,000, and is partially being paid for with the Department of Community and Economic Development grant the borough allocated to the pool some months back.
The pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 28 with hours from Monday to Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m. Memberships this year will cost as follows.
- Family: Parent/Child –$135
- Family: 3-6 members –$155
- Family: 7 or more members –$175
- Individual: $85
- Senior Citizen: $65
The Reynoldsville Borough received a $200,000 DCED grant and allocated $170,000 to the pool, and $30,000 to the Kenneth Lee Lyons Memorial Park. Of the $170,000, $7,000 was used for lifeguard chairs, a chemical computer, and other pool needs, according to Jill Hefner with the pool.
The remaining $163,000 will be used for the PALO contract. An additional $70,000 is being provided by the Reynoldsville Recreation Commission (RRC), with funds made possible through pool memberships, swim lessons, swim camps, donations and fundraising events.
“Phase two of the Pool Repair Project will address additional repairs to the actual pool structure. This phase will include acid cleaning, sealing and repairing the concrete and removing and replacing the Mercite wall coating,” Hefner said.
The most recent estimate for phase two work was $300,000.
Phase three will include rehabilitation of the locker rooms, concession stand, and office. The last cost estimate for this phase was $150,000.
“In order to address these additional phases, various funding opportunities are being explored as well as annual fund raisers and special events. The RRC is grateful to the community for their assistance and support,” Hefner said.
Those interested in becoming a member of the RRC or volunteer to help with fundraisers or pool maintenance can message the Reynoldsville Pool on Facebook.