PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Development Council held its 23rd annual meeting at the Punxsutawney Country Club Thursday morning with a keynote speaker from the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association (PIOGA) featured at the breakfast.
JCDC Executive Director Jamie Lefever thanked everyone for attending and acknowledged all council's board members for their hard work throughout the year. She said without them, the area wouldn’t have the projects it currently has. She also thanked the sponsor of this year’s breakfast, National Fuel Gas.
“Thank you to everybody for coming, without the businesses, that’s what keeps us in business. We appreciate all of you being members, and many of you have relationships with the Clarion County development team that’s here,” Lefever said.
She also touched on the fact that development organizations from Jefferson and Clarion counties worked together on the “no-tolling” project for Interstate 80 earlier this year. Lefever said “we won for now” regarding the tolling.
Lefever then introduced the keynote speaker Dan Weaver, president and executive director of PIOGA. Weaver developed the PIOGA Energy Education Program (PEEP), a teach-the-teachers program aimed at helping educate teachers of grades five through eight to help keep citizens informed and “energy literate” in this time of “energy transition.” He was born and raised in the heart of the historic oil industry in Oil City and graduated from Penn State University. Prior to joining PIOGA he worked at the Drake Well Museum, a museum focused on the history of the Pennsylvania Oil Region National Heritage Area.
Weaver described PIOGA as “the largest and oldest trade association in the state dealing with oil and natural gas.” It is a 375-member company that works closely with elected leaders, regulators, and the city community to advance responsible oil and gas development. According to Weaver, PIOGA has been around for 104 years and represents everybody.
He spoke about the uniqueness of Pennsylvania when it comes to natural gas.
“We’ve been fueling the world for more than 150 years. Back in 1859, we have the Drake Well, just outside of Titusville and from there sprouted really the birth of the petroleum industry,” Weaver said.
He said there are 19 counties in the state that have conventional oil wells, with a few located in Jefferson County. He said these wells are important because for those 19 counties they produce $1.7 billion in economic revenue.
In 2020, Pennsylvania had about 10,105 unconventional wells posting production, according to Weaver. Gas is measured in MCFs, or 1,000 cubic feet, and in 2020 the average production was 19.42 billion cubic feet (BCF) per day. In 2021, the state’s average production was 20.73 BCF per day, and produced about 7.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Recommended Video
In talking about the benefits of this to the state, Weaver spoke about the impact fee for drilling the wells to produce this gas. Since the fee’s inception in 2012, the state has collected $2.2 billion. Of that money, he said about $3 million has come back to Jefferson County from the impact fee.
“That can be used for county projects i.e. playgrounds, improvements, some places are even utilizing that for a reduction in taxes… but a lot of it is for fixes and things that need to be done,” Weaver said.
In further talking about the economic benefits of the state’s natural gas, he spoke about recent market volatility related to global events.
“So it’s a reminder that even though we’re here in Pennsylvania, our prices, this is a global commodity now… and that’s actually what is moving our prices, even here in the Appalachian Region,” Weaver said.
The one negative that Weaver spoke about is the difficulty of getting the gas out to sell caused by blocks in pipeline development. He said the difficulty of moving the gas causes it to be sold at lower prices than other places.
“We have such an opportunity underneath our feet and within this region, and within our state. We just need to take advantage of that, while maintaining,” Weaver said.
He finished by saying he doesn’t like “either, or” statements, or when people say “it’s either the environment or fossil fuels.” He said many of the people who work for the company would call themselves environmentalists, and many work within the region they live in.
“We want to be out there producing the fuel that’s going to drive our country, drive our region and do it in the most economical and environmentally friendly ways possible."
Weaver concluded his time by taking some questions from the audience about the industry.