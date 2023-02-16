PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney American Legion and Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars approached the borough council about the Memorial Day parade during the meeting Monday evening.
First to speak was Dave Seymour, VFW District 26 commander, who spoke before the council to ask about the Memorial Day parade. He said he recently transferred his membership to the Mahoning Valley VFW post 2076, and is hopeful Punxsutawney will continue the Memorial Day parade with the help of the VFW.
“We’re prepared to help out in whatever way we have to. We have many grave sites that we visit that’s mandatory for us to perform our duties,” Seymour said.
At this point, Timothy Cooper spoke up from the audience to say he is the finance officer of the American Legion, and was also there to discuss the Memorial Day parade. He said he was there for permission to have the parade and festivities in Barclay Square again this year, like in years past.
“The last three years, the only reason it hasn’t happened is –two years because of COVID, we couldn’t have it, and last year my wife was undergoing surgery at this time and I couldn’t take care of it. But yes, we are having the parade,” Cooper said.
He was then given the podium to formally state his request to the council. He said the Memorial Day activities are scheduled for May 29, with the parade tentatively scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and contain between 25 and 30 units.
Cooper is planning for the parade to gather in the Aldi’s Plaza, and proceed down Main Street to the park as in years past. Police Chief Matt Conrad said this would not be a problem as long as the fire department aided with traffic control.
“The parade will be followed by a program that occurs in Barclay Square, including playing in the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and invocation and then proceeding into the main portion of the ceremony with recognition of state and local representatives who are in attendance, as well as awards and certificates. of appreciation,” Cooper said.
This will be followed by a short presentation from a guest speaker yet to be determined. He said the parade is expected to be about 30 minutes, meaning the program in the park will start around 11 a.m.
Cooper said he has made arrangements with the First Baptist Church in case of inclement weather to have a portion of the ceremony there. This is the normal arrangement for poor weather conditions.
Cooper gave a copy of his written request and the Legion’s insurance policy to the borough.