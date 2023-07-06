RIDGWAY — Consulting Engineer Ryan Miller reported that after working with county officials over the past several months, advertising for bids for the replacement of 30 windows in the Elk County Courthouse addition will take place within the next week at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting.
Miller noted that the windows are original to the building, are more than 50 years old and will be replaced with windows that are much more energy efficient. Commissioner Joe Daghir commented, “This is a much-needed capital improvement project for the county that should result in a reduction of overall expenses.” Miller added that contractors would be required to coordinate with county personnel to minimize any disruptions to the court and related offices.
A request from Spring Creek township to appoint Ron Minnick to sit on the Elk County Planning Commission for a term that would expire on Dec. 31, 2026, was approved.
Three renewal contracts were approved for Children and Youth Services (CYS). The first is with Pentz Run Youth Services, Inc. to provide independent living services. Another contract was renewed with Cornell Abraxas Group, Inc., for a placement provider, and the last was with the Children’s Aid Society to provide foster care, and all contract renewals are for fiscal years 2023-24.
A meeting of the Salary Board was called to order immediately following the commissioners meeting.
Salary Board member Peggy Schneider reported that effective May 18, Daniel DeVito has been selected as solicitor for the treasurer’s office for the remainder of the 2023 calendar year with a $2,500 retainer.
Jim Abbey, GIS/IT director, said they are in the process of creating one temporary full time Information Security Officer (ISO) project manager in the IT Department. This position is not to exceed 35 hours per week. Abbey commented that the IT Department had the Army National Guard come and do a security assessment on the computer network used by the county. “I really can’t say enough about their free service. It just took a while to get them scheduled… They will return in September and we’re going to set up meetings with different offices and employees to do the security awareness training with them. I don’t care how much money you have or what kind of system you have, nothing is 100%. All you can do is decrease vulnerability by making users aware of additional layers of security.”