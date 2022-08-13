BROCKWAY – Architect Amos E. Rudolph visited the Brockway Area School Board during its August meeting to talk about the proposed auxiliary gymnasium.
Back in January, the district investigated building a 104-foot-by-74-foot metal structure that will be a new gymnasium connected to the existing multi-purpose room through a breezeway. The project will have an additional $267,000 cost to move the tennis courts to make space for the building. The existing multi-purpose room is used by various groups and has a low ceiling, meaning that basketball and volleyball cannot practice in it.
The new building would allow wrestling and cheerleading more room to practice in the existing multi-purpose room while basketball and volleyball use the new structure. Elementary students can use it for recess during bad weather, and Superintendent Jeff Vizza hoped that classes would use it for projects or assignments that require more space than a traditional classroom.
In January, Vizza invited the community to visit the school board in subsequent meetings to discuss the new construction and its costs. No community members attended those meetings. Vizza also said that he hoped the building could be used by the community for events, such as a place to walk during the winter or for community sports nights.
In the August meeting, Rudolph said that the bids were opened July 19. For general construction and plumbing, the lowest bidder out of three bidders was Fred L. Burns from Shippenville for $1,443,000. Electrical work went to Summit Electrical Solutions of DuBois for $65,200. Rennick Brothers of Slippery Rock was the lowest HVAC bidder at $143,000.
As the project moved forward, modifications were made to the design, and they are still being made as of the August meeting. For example, they are looking at adding air conditioning to the building, which Rennick Brothers said might cost $119,000. Also, they are looking at using a split-faced block to make the new building look more like the existing building, which will cost somewhere around $73,000. The design will also be adjusted to take away windows, going from 28 windows to 14, saving $16,000. The numbers will be solidified at a later date.
The updated drawings and plans are available in the district office.