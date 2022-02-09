DuBOIS — The construction of a new $62 million wastewater treatment plant in DuBois moved forward at Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio noted that the cost will be borne solely by users, as is currently the case. Those who aren’t connected to or served by the system won’t pay for it.
The city recently received a $4 million grant and $57.5 million loan from the state’s PennVEST Authority to build the new sewage plant.
Suplizio congratulated city Engineer Chris Nasuti and public works Superintendent Scott Farrell for their work over the last five years on planning the new plant.
The council awarded the bid to replace the flocculators at the plant to JP Environmental of Shamokin at a cost of $388,000. Flocculators provide the mixing action and retention time required to chemically treat wastewater, according to online resources.
The council also authorized the advertising for bids for the six contracts involved in building the new plant.
Sesquicentennial June 3-4
In other news, the DuBois Historical Society will complete and submit a planning form before the council approves its street-closing requests as part of the Sesquicentennial (150th) Celebration in DuBois June 3-4.
The form is intended to identify and resolve any issues that may be created. It is reviewed by the city police, public works staff and administration and is required for any request involving the use of city streets, etc.
Conditional use request
The council approved a conditional use for Valerie Kucenski at 107 N. 3rd St. for provision of child daycare services. City Solicitor Toni Cherry said the conditional use is necessary as a home occupation in an R1 Residential Zone. She added that all requirements for the conditional use have been met.
Next meeting
The council’s next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 21. If the joint consolidation meeting of the council and Sandy Township Supervisors is held at 6 p.m., the council will meet separately immediately afterward. If the joint group of officials does not meet, the council meeting will begin at 6 p.m.