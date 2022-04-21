PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney native Trevar Cushing attended the recent Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting to answer any questions about The Skatepark Project and possible upgrades to East End Skatepark.
Cushing is working with the The Skatepark Project on the East End Skatepark. Council President Jim Bianco said the project wasn’t moving fast enough for his liking, but that “the kids are over the moon with this.”
During last month’s meeting, Councilman Devon Luzell accepted responsibility for the project, but this month Bianco suggested a committee be formed. Councilman Josh McAfoos volunteered to sit on the committee with Luzell, along with Bianco.
“That’s a positive thing for our town, and I’m so on board with it. Anything I can do to help, you just call me, text me, whatever,” Bianco said. “It’s something we need for the kids, they have nothing to do here but get in trouble.”
Cushing said he works in skateboarding, and he contacted those involved with The Skatepark Project.
“They’re super, they get back within like 24 hours most of the time,” Cushing said.
Bianco also said there are already some local business owners interested and willing to help with funding if needed.
The Skatepark Project is a nonprofit established by iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk in 2002 as the Tony Hawk Foundation, later changing to its current name in 2020.
“Since 2002 The Skatepark Project has been fulfilling its mission to help young people by issuing grants to low-income communities, building quality public skateparks, and providing guidance to city officials, parents, and children through the process. To-date, the foundation has awarded over $10 million to more than 600 public skatepark projects in all 50 states,” the foundation’s website says.