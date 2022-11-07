PUNXSUTAWNEY — Plant Services Group (PSG), a leading mechanical and general contractor, has strategically relocated its headquarters to Punxsutawney.
This location, which includes an expanded warehouse and repair shop facility, enables PSG to better support its industrial and manufacturing clients throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding states, according to a news release.
Since PSG officially began operations on February 2, 2018, Groundhog Day, it’s quite fitting that its new digs are in the town that Groundhog Day made famous.
Leading up to PSG’s inception, a major corporation was in the process of shutting down its mobile maintenance group, which employed more than 100 individuals. In an effort to keep the mobile maintenance group together and employed, business owner and entrepreneur Chris O’Neill teamed up with Jeff Martino, a lifelong Punxsutawney resident and the former leader of the mobile maintenance group. Both men saw this unfortunate circumstance as an opportunity to lead a group of talented individuals onto a new venture, thus creating PSG. Four years later, on Feb. 2, 2022, PSG acquired its new location in Punxsutawney.
“Our growth and expansion could not be possible without the talented and dedicated people that make up PSG,” says President and CEO Chris O’Neill.
PSG is comprised of highly skilled union workers, and has grown across multiple trades, becoming a full-service partner to its clients. PSG offers onsite plant maintenance services, in-house specialty repair shop capabilities, and general contracting services to industrial manufacturing customers.
“PSG’s move to Punxsutawney was four years in the making, and we are very happy to be here,” said Jeff Martino, VP of operations.
The PSG team is looking forward to continued growth and establishment within the Punxsutawney community. For additional information visit our website at www.PlantServicesGroup.com